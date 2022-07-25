Newcastle enquire about PSG star every club once wanted

Newcastle United have made an enquiry for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler after the German was left out of the French club’s pre-season tour squad.

Initial talks have taken place between the Magpies and the 28-year-old’s representatives reports Le10sport, who state that PSG want a fee between €20m and €30m to part ways with the out-of-favour midfielder, whose contract expires in Paris in 2024.

It remains unclear if Draxler is open to a move to Newcastle, but it is clear that PSG do not want him, after being left out of the French club’s tour to Japan.

Draxler has been at PSG for nearly six years, with the World Cup winner making just short of 200 appearances, scoring 26 goals and assisting another 41 all the while picking up 4 Ligue 1 titles.

Last season was yet another to forget for the German and it seems it would be best for the 28-year-old to have a fresh start elsewhere. Before moving to Paris and during the last five and a half years, many of the world’s biggest clubs have been linked to the midfielder, as the German was one of the game’s hottest prospects.

That hope has faded away for now but could Newcastle reignite the fire in Draxler’s belly and make him an important part of Eddie Howe’s side? Only time will tell.