Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca is due in London on Monday to complete his move to West Ham United.

This is according to the Mirror, who reports in its print edition [25 July, pg. 48] that the Italian international will complete his medical upon arrival with a deal now agreed between Sassuolo and the Hammers for the striker.

West Ham have agreed to pay an initial £30.5m with £5m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, reports Sky Sports, and the Irons have beaten some big clubs to the Italian’s signature, such as Paris Saint-German and Arsenal.

Scamacca is coming off the best season of his career, scoring 16 goals across 35 Serie A appearances and could take the Hammers another step further after last season’s achievements.

West Ham have been after a striker all summer and it looks like their search is coming to an end and in an impressive fashion.