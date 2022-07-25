Newcastle United are encountering negotiating problems for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

That is according to journalist Dean Jones, who told This is Futbol: “With Diaby, they’ve [Newcastle] got problems in negotiations because his club just don’t want to sell him.

“It’s not dead, but it is proving to be difficult.”

Diaby has reportedly been Newcastle’s top transfer target this summer but the Magpies have failed to make progress in reaching an agreement for the winger so far.

To secure the 23-year-old, Newcastle will likely have to break their transfer record to sign the French star. That, at present, is Joelinton who cost the Magpies £40m in 2019 as reported by Sky Sports.

Leverkusen are said to be asking for £60m for their star winger reports the Telegraph, with Newcastle yet to match or lower that fee.

At just 23, Diaby has a lot of potential to grow even further and if Newcastle can afford it, they should pay the £60m in order to secure the winger’s services for next season. There is a reason Bayer Leverkusen don’t want to sell him this summer and that’s because they will not be able to replace a player of this quality as the Frenchman has the potential to be very special.