Journalist says to keep an eye on major Tottenham transfer deal late on this summer

Tottenham reportedly seem to have some interest in a potential transfer move for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The 25-year-old has been a star performer at the King Power Stadium for some time, and it’s slightly surprising that he hasn’t yet earned himself an even bigger move.

We often see Leicester cash in on star players like this, but for now Maddison is staying put, and Dean Jones says in the video clip below that it is perhaps more likely that Spurs will firm up their interest later in the summer…

Tottenham have touched base over a deal for James Maddison. It is said the potential transfer would cost a lot of money but isn't deemed impossible. LIVE with @DeanJonesSoccer ? – https://t.co/eyrHlaDPzJ pic.twitter.com/aF46JhXJvW — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 25, 2022

Jones admits it’s not entirely obvious where Maddison would fit in in this Tottenham side, but he also praised the talent of the England international as someone who could get the fans on their feet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have had a strong summer, bringing in the likes of Richarlison and Yves Bissouma, and Maddison would be another proven Premier League player who could add something to this team.