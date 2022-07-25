Video: Messi left angry with Sergio Ramos after training ground tackle

They say old habits die hard and that is certainly the case for Sergio Ramos when it comes to Lionel Messi. 

The pair were on opposite sides of El Clasico for many years and were involved in their fair share of heated battles. Ramos’ approach to stopping football’s greatest ever player was often to kick and rough the Argentine up, but they now unusually find themselves on the same team at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club are currently on tour in Japan and during a training session, Ramos seems to try and go in hard on Messi before the Barcelona legend skips past him and scores a goal. The Argentine didn’t forget the tackle though and looked annoyed at the Real Madrid legend’s attempted challenge.

