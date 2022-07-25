West Ham continue shopping in Italy making €25m offer for Napoli star

West Ham United have made an offer to Napoli for midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

According to transfer market expert Alfredo Pedulla, West Ham have come up with their first official bid for Zielinski as David Moyes looks to recruit another midfielder this summer. The report claims that the Premier League club’s latest offer consists of a figure of around €25m plus bonuses but Napoli are demanding more.

The Serie A side are holding out for €35m plus bonuses for the 28-year-old, who has two years left on his contract in Naples. The Irons see Zielinski as their next transfer target and will now pursue the deal over the coming days – once the Gianluca Scamacca deal becomes official.

Apart from West Ham, Lazio were also reportedly interested in the Pole as reported by Football Italia. Maurizio Sarri is understood to be a huge admirer of the player but Lazio could not afford the player’s salary, making it difficult for the Roman club to consider a potential transfer for Zielinski this summer.

That gives Moyes a free run at the midfielder and it should be one that is easy enough to get over the line.