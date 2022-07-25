Exclusive: West Ham working on three signings, one is in final stages of negotiations

West Ham United are working on three signings, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack.

Hammers fans will be excited to hear that negotiations for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca are now in the final stages, and after that there could be other big names on the way to the London Stadium.

Romano adds that Amadou Onana has been targeted by West Ham, and they’re likely to move for him again once the Scamacca deal is done.

On top of that, David Moyes’ side are working to agree terms with Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Filip Kostic.

“Gianluca Scamacca is expected to become a new West Ham player soon,” Romano explains.

“The deal is at the final stages for €36m plus €6m add-ons, plus a sell-on clause worth 10%. Sassuolo have already accepted the proposal while West Ham and Scamacca’s agent Alessandro Lucci are settling the tax details with the player.

“West Ham have also been discussing Filip Kostic with the same agent. There has already been a €12-13m offer made to Eintracht Frankfurt, but negotiations with Kostic on personal terms are still at an early stage.

“Finally, West Ham have also submitted a €38m bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, but there is still no definitive agreement. The Hammers’ priority is to sign Scamacca, and then put their focus into negotiating the Onana deal further.”

West Ham have been challenging for the European places in the last couple of seasons, and signings like this could really propel Moyes’ side to even greater heights.