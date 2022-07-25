£43million Spain international has just rejected West Ham move

West Ham reportedly failed with a transfer move for Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 26-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle in the past, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for him this summer.

It seems West Ham have shown the strongest interest in Ruiz recently, though they’ve failed to persuade the £43million-rated Spain international to move to the London Stadium, according to latest reports from Italy.

Still, the Hammers seem to have other big names in the pipeline, with progress being made on Gianluca Scamacca and other targets.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are also set to resume talks over Amadou Onana, while they’re also working on negotiating personal terms with Filip Kostic.

