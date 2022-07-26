La Liga side negotiating with Tottenham for the return of £30m star

Villarreal are in direct negotiations with Tottenham to bring Giovani Lo Celso back to Spain.

The 26-year-old has been on the transfer list at Spurs for a while and the London club hopes to sort a move for the Argentine this summer in order to bring in some cash and free up space in their squad.

Lo Celso spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal and impressed during the spell under Unai Emery. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine is top of the tree on the Villarreal coach’s list of targets but talks are still ongoing, as there are other clubs also interested.

That interest is coming from Italy and more specifically, Napoli being one of the interested parties. Area Napoli report that the Naples club have identified Lo Celso as the man they would want to sign if Piotr Zielinski joins West Ham in the coming weeks.

Villarreal are in direct negotiations with Tottenham for Gio Lo Celso. He’s still top of the list for Emery but talks are still ongoing, as there are other clubs also interested. ?? #THFC Italian clubs are exploring Lo Celso opportunity while Spurs insist on their conditions. pic.twitter.com/1gLdsfsppm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

According to Marca, Villarreal are interested in a permanent switch for the 26-year-old but if Spurs look to recoup their transfer fee of roughly £30m from back in 2020, it could cause a problem for Unai Emery’s team.

That’s where one of the Italian clubs can pounce and take advantage of the La Liga’s sides weak bargaining position.