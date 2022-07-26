Juventus express their interest in another Premier League forward

Juventus are on the hunt for another forward this summer and have set their eyes on the Premier League as their recruitment ground.

Gianluca di Marzio reported that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is looking to sign a striker who can rotate with Dusan Vlahovic during the current window and the top priority is Alvaro Morata, who spent the last two years in Turin but negotiations with Atletico Madrid haven’t produced a conclusive result as of now.

One of the names on Juventus’s long list of forward targets is Chelsea’s Timo Werner, who is alongside Morata as Allegri’s priority. The transfer of the German was already discussed during negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt, whilst the Blues also tried to include the 26-year-old in loan talks with RB Leipzig for Mukiele reports Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel now seems to be willing to let Werner go and it is a deal that could work for Juventus as the German can provide cover on the wings as well.

Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer. He's one of the names in Juventus list alongside Allegri's priority Morata – was already discussed during negotiations for de Ligt. ? #CFC @SkySport Chelsea also tried to include Werner loan in talks with Leipzig for Mukiele. pic.twitter.com/MTJr0aYnIy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

Gianluca di Marzio reported that another option the Serie A giants are interested in is Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. However, United have already told Martial that he won’t be sold, particularly with Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future, reports the Mirror.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is another on the list and it was reported by TuttoJuve that Juventus have already offered Liverpool £19.5m for the Brazil international. That proved not to be true, as Juve have not made any approach for the Liverpool forward, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Werner could now be the lead option for Juventus but whether a move materialises over the coming weeks, remains to be seen.