Juventus express their interest in another Premier League forward

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Juventus are on the hunt for another forward this summer and have set their eyes on the Premier League as their recruitment ground. 

Gianluca di Marzio reported that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is looking to sign a striker who can rotate with Dusan Vlahovic during the current window and the top priority is Alvaro Morata, who spent the last two years in Turin but negotiations with Atletico Madrid haven’t produced a conclusive result as of now.

One of the names on Juventus’s long list of forward targets is Chelsea’s Timo Werner, who is alongside Morata as Allegri’s priority. The transfer of the German was already discussed during negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt, whilst the Blues also tried to include the 26-year-old in loan talks with RB Leipzig for Mukiele reports Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel now seems to be willing to let Werner go and it is a deal that could work for Juventus as the German can provide cover on the wings as well.

More Stories / Latest News
La Liga side negotiating with Tottenham for the return of £30m star
Gary Neville says Manchester United transfer target “should consider legal action” against Barcelona
Full agreement signed as West Ham get their man ahead of PSG and Arsenal

Gianluca di Marzio reported that another option the Serie A giants are interested in is Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. However, United have already told Martial that he won’t be sold, particularly with Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future, reports the Mirror.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is another on the list and it was reported by TuttoJuve that Juventus have already offered Liverpool £19.5m for the Brazil international. That proved not to be true, as Juve have not made any approach for the Liverpool forward, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Werner could now be the lead option for Juventus but whether a move materialises over the coming weeks, remains to be seen.

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.