AC Milan to continue negotiations for Leeds target over the next two days

AC Milan are still confident in reaching a deal for Club Brugge’s Charles de Ketelaere as the saga continues to drag on.

Negotiations between the two clubs will continue today and Wednesday in order to reach full agreement reports Fabrizio Romano, with De Ketelaere pushing Brugge to strike a deal as the Belgian really wants the AC Milan move.

AC Milan are still confident on Charles de Ketelaere deal. Negotiations will continue today and Wednesday in order to reach full agreement with Club Brugge. ??? #ACMilan De Ketelaere is pushing with the club as he really wants AC Milan move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

AC Milan have already agreed personal terms with De Ketelaere, but they are yet to agree a fee with his current side Club Brugge. Milan saw an initial €20m bid rejected by the Belgian club, but according to La Repubblica (via MilanNews), Milan have presented a new offer to the Belgian champions worth €30m as a fixed amount with €5m in potential bonuses plus a percentage of the proceeds from a possible resale.

De Ketelaere has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in recent years, registering 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions last season. The 21-year-old is also a subject of interest for Leeds United but Jesse Marsch has been left waiting as the Belgian youngster has given Milan priority over the Premier League club to complete a move for him.

Leeds bid for De Ketelaere two weeks ago reported Fabrizio Romano, which is said to be more than €35m with add-ons but it looks like the ball is in Milan’s court and only they can mess the deal up from here.