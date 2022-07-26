David Moyes pushing to bring top target to West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes is pushing hard to sign wing-back Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serbian international is the Hammers’ top target, reports Football Insider, but talks have stalled as Frankfurt do not want to lose the 29-year-old, who is firmly the Bundesliga club’s best player.

Kostic has been at the German club since 2018, playing 169 times in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and assisting a further 63. The left wing-back is an outstanding player and it is not hard to see why the Serbian is Moyes’ top target.

Despite talks stalling, Moyes re-opened them on Monday and had a chat with Kostic in an attempt to persuade him to make the move to the Premier League states Football Insider.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the situation in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, stating:

“West Ham have also been discussing Filip Kostic with the same agent [as Scamacca]. There has already been a €12-13m offer made to Eintracht Frankfurt, but negotiations with Kostic on personal terms are still at an early stage.”

Kostic has entered the final year of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt and the German club could be pressured into striking a deal. Whether the Serbian wants the move to West Ham is unknown but it is certain that Moyes wants him at the London Stadium next season.