Aaron Ramsey let go by Juventus after disappointing spell

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been released by Juventus after three seasons at the club, the final six months of which he spent on loan at Rangers.

The Welsh star joined La Vecchia Signora in 2019 after his deal with Arsenal ran out and at the time they were widely respected for their ability to find value in free transfers, but Ramsey turned out to be one of their less savvy moves. Making 69 appearances during his time in Turin, Ramsey was never more than a bit-part player and barely crossed the 1,000-minute mark in Serie A during his two full seasons there.

 

Juventus made the news public on Tuesday afternoon, wishing Ramsey luck in a short statement.

Joining Rangers on loan in January, his failure to secure a starting point confirmed that Ramsey had dropped his level since moving to Italy and he will now be a free agent. He did have a year left on his deal, but the two came to an agreement to terminate his contract for €3m (£2.53m), having been due a cool €7m for the final year of his contract, as per Football Italia.

 

