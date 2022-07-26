PSV have set an asking price in the region of €40-45million for Cody Gakpo, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside via Substack.

Still, Romano insists that nothing concrete is happening with the highly-rated young Netherlands international at the moment, despite recent transfer rumours linking him with both Arsenal and Leeds United.

PSV don’t want to sell Gakpo, with new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy keen to have the 23-year-old in his squad for the season ahead.

Still, yesterday there was talk of interest from Arsenal, as per the tweet below, while Romano admits that Leeds also looked at him earlier in the summer before cooling their interest.

Arsenal's interest in Gakpo is concrete. PSV will try to keep him for 1 more year. Arsenal will need to pay more than €40m – @RikElfrink Discussing LIVE with @DeanJonesSoccer ? – https://t.co/eyrHlaDPzJ pic.twitter.com/5QQ0gJB9yi — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 25, 2022

“At the moment, despite some speculation involving Arsenal, the situation is quiet around Cody Gakpo,” Romano claims.

“He has always been on the list for Leeds United, but not in the first position, just after Luis Sinisterra, who was a priority of the club.

“PSV Eindhoven are hoping to keep him and his price tag has always been around €40-45m. He may be a name to monitor in the coming weeks as a big opportunity for many clubs, but PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy hopes to keep him at the club.”

Arsenal could do with signing a talent like Gakpo to come in as an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, while Leeds might perhaps still benefit from signings in attack to help them replace Raphinha after his move to Barcelona.