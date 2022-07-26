Arsenal may turn attentions to Juventus midfielder in order to fill gap

Arsenal have been busy this summer but it appears they have one more priority to tick off Mikel Arteta’s list – central midfield.

Young Portuguese talent Fabio Vieira has joined the club and while Oleksandr Zinchenko could play in the middle, it seems most likely he will play on the left flank as he did at Manchester City. Youri Tielemans has been linked to a move, but doubts have started to emerge about making what would likely be a significant outlay for the Belgian midfielder.

According to Football London, Arthur Melo has emerged as a potential option for Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder is deemed as expendable at Juventus and they would be open to a loan or a permanent transfer. They also referenced a report from Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio that Valencia may compete for his signature, but that seems less likely with Los Che short on funds this transfer window.

While Arthur could be a good addition, especially as depth, it is also true that the 25-year-old has never truly put his stamp on a side. Equally, Tielemans and Arthur are a different style of midfielder, raising questions about exactly what Arsenal are looking for.