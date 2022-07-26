Arsenal repeat team bonding methods on preseason tour to United States

Things seemed to be on course for Arsenal to maintain a positive trajectory coming into the final stretch of last season, but missing out on the top four put the brakes on that idea somewhat. However following a successful preseason tour to the United States of America, the feel-good atmosphere appears to be back with the Gunners.

Arsenal played three matches on their visit stateside, beating Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea. Over the three matches they conceded just once and scored 9 times – it is frivolous to draw conclusions from preseason, but the good form cannot hurt the confidence of the squad.

As Arsenal returned home, Granit Xhaka spoke of the benefits of being on tour with the squad.

“The tour helps a lot. You are nearly 24-7 together. We are eating breakfast, lunch, dinner, always together, but not only for us players, but as well for the other people that are here around because we don’t see them normally a lot in the training ground. And it’s good to see who is doing the work, why and who is helping us.”

"We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible." — Mikel Arteta

The quotes were made to the Athletic, which were then followed up by Football London. It was also highlighted that Arsenal were improved after their winter break in Dubai last season, allowing for a similar atmosphere to build. Defender Rob Holding was also keen to emphasize the importance of building bonds with the whole squad.

“Everyone mixes together. We made sure of that with our seating plans for dinners and lunches.”

“We’ve mixed it up, so each day, two of the players will sort out the table plan. So you’ll get two players, two members of the coaching staff, and some of the club media staff, and you’re mingling with different people all the time. It means you get to know them personally and their families. It gives you a bit more togetherness.”

With all of the top four from last season looking to start the Premier League season reinforced, Mikel Arteta has his work cut out to overtake any of them. Although the reinforcements will be key, Arteta’s job will be to make Arsenal more than a sum of their parts and it appears he has found a reliable formula that the players like.