Club chief drops promising hint over Arsenal transfer target

Lyon head of recruitment Bruno Cheyrou has dropped a potentially promising hint over the future of rumoured Arsenal transfer target Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international has been linked with the Gunners and other clubs recently by Media Foot, and one imagines he could definitely be a good fit in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and one imagines they won’t be done just yet, as Arteta’s squad still looks a little short of quality in the attacking midfield department.

Paqueta could be a great fit in that area of the pitch, and now it seems Lyon aren’t ruling out letting the 24-year-old leave as Cheyrou has admitted that player sales are needed.

“We need to reduce the squad size,” Cheyrou said, as quoted by the Metro.

“In terms of departures, we will analyse offers on a case-by-case basis but the economics will come into consideration.

“We will consider the offers with Jean-Michel Aulas and Vincent Ponsot in order to make the best decisions. I am here to ensure the best team possible, but there are other things to take into account as well.”

Asked specifically about Paqueta, Cheyrou added: “We are prepared for every eventuality.”

Arsenal fans will hope this gives them an opportunity to raid Lyon, who often seem to sell their best players.

Alexandre Lacazette notably left Lyon for a move to the Emirates Stadium back in 2017, while Bruno Guimaraes was sold by the Ligue 1 club to Newcastle back in January.