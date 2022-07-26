Youri Tielemans transfer delay is due to one Arsenal concern

Arsenal are reportedly yet to make a transfer bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans due to concerns over the player’s physicality.

The Belgium international has been a star player for Leicester in recent years, and it makes sense that he’d be on the radar of Arsenal and other big clubs this summer, particularly as he’s nearing the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Tielemans will be a free agent in a year’s time, so could surely be a bargain signing for top clubs this summer, so it’s slightly surprising to see an apparent lack of suitors for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal apparently have one concern, and that’s relating to the player’s physicality, according to a report from talkSPORT.

This seems rather surprising as Tielemans has shown he’s perfectly capable of competing in the Premier League, so could surely do a job for Arsenal in a position they’re not exactly that strong in anyway.

Gooners will hope their club doesn’t dither for too much longer or they surely risk missing out on a top talent in what could be a very affordable deal.