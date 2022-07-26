Ashworth now eyeing really talented striker targeted by Man United

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko who is also wanted by Manchester United.

Many clubs are keeping an eye on Sesko, whose contract with the Austrian club expires in 2026 having joined them back in 2019. The youngster played 37 times last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven and is being dubbed a big talent.

The rumours surrounding the youngster to Man United came after Austrian newspaper, Kurier, reported that the English club were in big talks with the player states SI. Fabrizio Romano, however, claims that this is not true but United do have an interest.

As for Newcastle, Sesko’s agent was spotted on Tyneside according to The Chronicle but just like Man United, there has been no official bid for the forward as this race looks like it is just getting started.

What did Romano say about Sesko to Newcastle and Man United?

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Fabrizio Romano stated: “There are many clubs well-informed on him, including Newcastle. Many clubs are following this boy. Let’s see [whether] Salzburg will decide if they want to sell the player this summer, because the original plan was to sell Sesko in summer 2023 and not now.

“But, in case top clubs like Manchester United or other Premier League clubs like Newcastle, will decide to be on it, in this case, the situation could change. But as of now, they are following him and remember the name – Benjamin Sesko, really talented boy.”

Newcastle have been searching for a striker all summer and have had no luck so far. It is unclear whether the Magpies will make a move for Sesko this summer but it is confirmed that the 19-year-old is another name on their list.