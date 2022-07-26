Chelsea and Barcelona continue Cesar Azpilicueta talks despite clashes

Chelsea and Barcelona can’t seem to turn a corner without meeting each other this transfer market, as both sides pursue several of the same targets this summer.

The Catalan club signed Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United, despite Chelsea making a higher offer for him earlier in the summer and the two also seem to be engaged in a battle to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. In addition, Barcelona are attempting to persuade Chelsea to part with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer.

Reports had emerged on Monday that Chelsea’s patience for Barcelona’s interfering in their transfer targets was wearing thin and the Blues were set to block the exits of Alonso and Azpilicueta.

However Helena Condis Edo of Cadena Cope in Spain has denied anything of the sort. According to their information, talks were continuing between the two clubs and there was no breakdown in relationship. One of Barcelona’s top priorities appears to be Chelsea captain Azpilicueta and seemingly he is confident the two will work out a deal.

While it may seem a valid strategy to exercise pressure on a rival club, if negotiations are indeed continuing, then it may have something to do with Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona are keen to force him out of the club in order to help with registering their players and Chelsea mught be hoping to pounce on the opportunity, meaning a good relationship would help them down the line.