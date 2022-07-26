Chelsea consider transfer swoop for player Erik ten Hag decided against signing for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer after appearing to miss out on the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who is heading to Barcelona instead.

Torres has shone in his time in La Liga, as well as in major European competitions such as the Champions League and the Europa League, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in English football.

The Spain international is now one of the options being eyed by Chelsea as an alternative to Kounde, according to 90min, with other big names like Milan Skriniar and Dayot Upamecano also mentioned in the report.

Manchester United’s recruitment team identified Torres as a good option for the club this summer, only for new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag to push to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax instead, according to a recent report from the Telegraph.

Pau Torres is being linked with Chelsea
It would certainly be interesting to see if Torres could come and be a success at Stamford Bridge and get the chance to compare him to Martinez at Man Utd.

One imagines MUFC could live to regret not going for the more proven option in defence if Martinez struggles and if Torres were to end up proving ideal to fix Thomas Tuchel’s problems at the back.

Kalidou Koulibaly joined CFC this summer, but further additions are surely needed after Antonio Rudiger’s move to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen’s switch to Barcelona.

