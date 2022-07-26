Exclusive: Chelsea seek to appoint new sporting director, new candidate eyed after Michael Edwards snub

Chelsea are set to appoint a new sporting director in the coming months, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues are having a challenging summer at the moment, though new owner Todd Boehly has done some decent work to bring in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly as he and Thomas Tuchel work together on transfers following the departure of Marina Granovskaia.

Still, many Chelsea fans are likely to be frustrated at the lack of progress on some other deals that the club had lined up, with Barcelona beating the west London giants to Raphinha, and now probably Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as well.

Romano believes Boehly has done well in difficult circumstances at Stamford Bridge, though he does admit the club do need a proper sporting director to come in, with one likely to be appointed soon.

Former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards rejected Chelsea this summer, but Maxwell is another candidate being eyed by the Premier League giants.

“I can understand Blues fans feeling frustrated at the moment after being beaten to Raphinha by Barcelona, and history now looking like repeating itself with Jules Kounde,” Romano explains.

“It’s certain that Todd Boehly will appoint a new sporting director in the coming months – Chelsea will need a board that will take care of the transfers. Michael Edwards was approached after his departure from Liverpool, but he took his time because he wanted a break. Maxwell is another name on Boehly’s list but there are no advanced decisions yet as Chelsea are now busy on new signings.

“I believe it is essential for Chelsea to have a sporting director. Boehly has done many things in a short time so far – I think Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly are two excellent signings – but a director is necessary.”

Chelsea fans will hope this can be sorted as soon as possible and that it doesn’t disrupt from getting some more much-needed signings in through the door before the end of the summer.