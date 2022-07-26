Chelsea warned they could regret rejecting Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Chelsea have been told that it could be worth revisiting the potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer later on in the summer if the Manchester United forward is still looking for a move.

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about Ronaldo’s future, insisting he’d like to see the Portugal international stay at Old Trafford.

However, he also discussed Ronaldo’s options if he does leave Man Utd, suggesting that Chelsea’s poor pre-season might convince them to think again about bringing the 37-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

“Atletico Madrid seemed to be the strongest link, but it seems there was a big backlash from their fans due to his Real Madrid connections,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It sounds like Thomas Tuchel wasn’t keen on having that kind of superstar signing at Chelsea, and everything that comes with that.

They’ve had a challenging pre-season, though, with goals proving hard to come by, so you wonder if they might look at that again.

“There must be some interest from other clubs, otherwise it seems pointless for his agent to be speaking to clubs and going through all this.”

Chadwick also responded to the scenes at United’s training ground today, with Ronaldo spotted arriving back with his agent Jorge Mendes, while Sir Alex Ferguson was also spotted coming in.

“I think the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson is there means United are desperate to keep him,” Chadwick said. “It sounds like they’re pulling out all the stops.

“We know Ferguson and Ronaldo have always had a strong relationship, and that the manager was crucial to securing the deal last summer and talked him into coming back when he almost joined Manchester City.

“I think that’s encouraging, if it was just about Ten Hag, Ronaldo and his agent it might just be about discussing details of his move. Hopefully Ferguson’s involvement means that the club must be doing what they can to talk him into staying.”