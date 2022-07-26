Chelsea to block departures of two players following major transfer development

Chelsea are reportedly set to prevent both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from leaving the club for FC Barcelona this summer, following the Catalan giants’ transfer swoop for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Sport, the Blues now don’t want to let either of these defensive players leave, and it is a direct response to the fact that Barca are set to beat them to the signing of Kounde.

Chelsea are not having the easiest of summers, though new owner Todd Boehly has brought in two big names in the form of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

It seems their lack of a sporting director is hurting them, however, as they struggle to get other deals over the line, so it could be wise to try to keep hold of experienced players like Azpilicueta and Alonso.

The Spanish duo both have just one year left on their respective contracts, but it may now be worth losing them on a free if it means keeping them around for a bit longer.

As Fabrizio Romano revealed in his CaughtOffside column this morning, there is a plan to hire a new sporting director at Stamford Bridge in the near future, and that should help the club get itself out of its current predicament.