Chelsea considering transfer deals for big-name Serie A duo

Chelsea are reportedly considering transfer swoops for two Inter Milan players this summer.

The Blues have endured a frustrating transfer window so far, even though Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have both moved to Stamford Bridge to strengthen key areas of weakness in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Still, more is needed, and it seems Chelsea are now focusing on Inter duo Denzel Dumfries and Milan Skriniar, according to the Evening Standard.

Both have been key players at the San Siro in recent times, and could help improve Chelsea’s depth at the back after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Chelsea also face doubts over both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, so it could be useful to plan ahead with replacements for them, even if a report from Sport suggests the west Londoners will now block these players from joining Barcelona.

Skriniar won’t come cheap, however, with the Standard stating his asking price has gone up to £59million since Inter missed out on the signing of Gleison Bremer, who instead joined Juventus.