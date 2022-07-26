Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reportedly identified Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as his favoured option to come in up front this summer.

The England international’s future at Goodison Park has looked in doubt for some time now, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United also linked with him on occasion.

According to Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, Newcastle now seem to be Calvert-Lewin’s main admirers, even though they’re taking some time to assess how much the deal would cost before pushing ahead with the move.

“Calvert-Lewin is still the guy that they would love to lead their attack,” Jones said.

“Obviously, we haven’t seen a an aggressive push to sign him at this point. I think they’re trying to get the kind of figures into place that might convince Everton to do business.

“They know they don’t want to sell the player. So you’re going to have to put forward a good offer from day one, if it’s going to happen.”