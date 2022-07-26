Exclusive: Real Madrid, Barcelona & PSG rival top PL clubs for transfer of wonderkid with €60m buy-out clause

A host of top European clubs are eyeing up a future transfer move for Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Endrick, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano provided some insight into the scale of the interest in Endrick, who is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the world for his age group.

The Brazilian only recently turned 16, but has already played regularly for Palmeiras, and Romano says the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are looking at him.

It seems there is also interest from the Premier League, which likely means the big six such as Manchester City, United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Romano also revealed that Endrick has a €60million release clause in his Palmeiras contract, which is sure to be tempting for Europe’s elite in the near future.

“All the top European clubs are monitoring Endrick. Really everyone, from the top English clubs to PSG but also Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have very strong scouting in South America,” Romano explained.

“If you think about the top ten clubs in Europe, everyone has explored Endrick’s situation because he is considered a top player of the future.

“The price is €60m – the new release clause in his contract; but to decide the next club it will take many months. It is a long process and the player’s agents as well as his father Douglas want to choose the right project.”