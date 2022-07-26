Newcastle United have been approached to sign Andrea Belotti on a free transfer.

The Magpies are one of three Premier League clubs that have been offered the chance to sign the EURO 2020 winner, who left Torino this summer after an impressive seven-year spell with the Serie A side.

Belotti made 251 appearances for the Turin club, scoring 113 times and assisting a further 28 during his time with the Italian side and is now looking to start a new chapter in his career.

The Italian international is reportedly eager to secure a move to England, with his agent also reaching out to Everton and West Ham, but the latter are close to securing the signature of Gianluca Scamacca which should rule the Hammers out.

Where Belotti ends up is unknown, but the option is there for Newcastle should they fail to acquire any of their preferred targets over the next few weeks.