Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides updates on Manchester United’s plans as Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester but his future is still uncertain despite Erik ten Hag wanting him to stay, states transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano provides an update on where Ronaldo stands with Man United at present, after asking to leave earlier in the month and missing the entirety of the Red Devils’ pre-season tour.

The Portugal international still has the desire to play in the Champions League next season but his agent Jorge Mendes is yet to gauge the interest of any of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Erik ten Hag wants to keep the 37-year-old at Old Trafford but nothing has changed and Mendes is still looking for a solution to find Ronaldo a way out of Manchester.

“As reported last night, Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United. Not much has changed – he still wants to leave and his agent Jorge Mendes is still working to find a solution, but Erik ten Hag wants to keep him.” Romano explains.

“For the moment I don’t think United even have an asking price in their minds with Ronaldo. They are just focused on planning with him because Erik ten Hag is really convinced that he would be fundamental to the project.

“As for Ronaldo, he would still like a new experience, but nobody in this affair makes it a question of money. Mendes has even made it clear to clubs that Ronaldo would accept a pay cut to join.

“Unfortunately, making predictions is difficult when not even Cristiano himself knows what will happen; I am sure of one thing, that Jorge Mendes will try to find a solution in the coming weeks, unless Ten Hag will change Cristiano’s mind.”

How this saga ends remains unknown but it is clear that Man United are adamant that they will not be selling Ronaldo this summer. Ten Hag is happy to have the superstar in the dressing room but if he stays, how will the striker perform after expressing his desire to leave?

Another interesting element is Ronaldo’s relationship with United fans and how that has been affected this summer. All these could be necessary questions, however, because as Romano says Jorge Mendes will certainly try to find a solution in the coming weeks.