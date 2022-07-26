“I made a huge mistake” – Hope Solo pleads guilty to driving while impaired

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, calling it one of the biggest mistakes of her life.

The 40-year-old was one of the finest ‘keepers in women’s football for many years during her playing career, though she’s often had problems with her life away from the pitch.

Solo was arrested in March earlier this year after she was found passed out in her car with her twin sons also in the vehicle with her.

“I pride myself in motherhood and what my husband and I have done day in and day out for over two years throughout the pandemic with two-year old twins,” Solo said.

“While I’m proud of us, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake – easily the worst mistake of my life.

“I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become.

“The upside of making a mistake this big is that the hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult and, and at times, very painful.”