Leeds United have been one of the more active teams in the Premier League during the summer transfer window, but they might not be done yet. Recent reports say that Jesse Marsch is happy to profit from a market opportunity and pounce on Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

That is according to The Mirror, as referenced by MOT Leeds, who say that Pepe would be available for a fee of £25m. Pepe has struggled to make the desired impact at Arsenal since arriving and the Gunners are now prepared to make a £47m loss from three years ago.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been spending themselves and getting Pepe’s wages off the books would help them to make the balance sheet look a little more respectable.

Whether Jesse Marsch believes Pepe is worth those wages in his side will probably determine a move. In the right side, Pepe can be a Champions League quality forward, if Marsch can work out a way to get the best out of him.