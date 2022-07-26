A big problem for Leeds United last season was their lack of depth and it seems Sporting Director Victor Orta is keen to ensure they are well-covered this season, even at goalkeeper. Currently Illan Meslier is being backed up by Kristoffer Klaesson, but with only 58 senior appearances to his name, manager Jesse Marsch might prefer more a known quantity behind Meslier.

The one candidate who has been heavily-linked with a move is former England International Ben Foster. HITC cite a report from the Daily Mail, which says that Leeds are still weighing up an offer for Foster.

At the age of 39, Foster can bring as much experience as anyone to the table. Working in his favour is the fact that he is a free agent too and ended up playing 26 games for Watford in the Premier League last season.

In addition, Foster has also spoken in glowing terms about both Jesse Marsch and Elland Road in recent weeks, showing he himself is perhaps angling for a move.