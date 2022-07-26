Leicester Chairman breaks silence on Youri Tielemans amid Arsenal links

Arsenal have already been busy this summer, bringing in the likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but it appears they have one last flourish in them. Mikel Arteta supposedly wants a central midfielder and the one most heavily linked with a move to Colney is Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder has been at Leicester for three seasons since making the move from AS Monaco, but at the age of 25, appears ready to step up a level.

It would seem unlikely that Tielemans would be short of suitors, but equally Leicester will demand a considerable fee for a talented midfielder entering his prime. According to Leicester’s chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, there has been no need to negotiate so far though.

“It’s nothing. There haven’t been any offers yet. There hasn’t been anything concrete or a proposition yet,” he told 90min.

With just a year left on his deal and Tielemans refusing to sign a new contract, the Foxes are reaching the point of having to make a decision between losing him for free next year or recouping some of the €45m (£34.2m) they paid for him.