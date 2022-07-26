Leicester Chairman breaks silence on Youri Tielemans amid Arsenal links

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal have already been busy this summer, bringing in the likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but it appears they have one last flourish in them. Mikel Arteta supposedly wants a central midfielder and the one most heavily linked with a move to Colney is Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder has been at Leicester for three seasons since making the move from AS Monaco, but at the age of 25, appears ready to step up a level.

It would seem unlikely that Tielemans would be short of suitors, but equally Leicester will demand a considerable fee for a talented midfielder entering his prime. According to Leicester’s chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, there has been no need to negotiate so far though.

Tielemans may well have played his last game for Leicester.

“It’s nothing. There haven’t been any offers yet. There hasn’t been anything concrete or a proposition yet,” he told 90min.

With just a year left on his deal and Tielemans refusing to sign a new contract, the Foxes are reaching the point of having to make a decision between losing him for free next year or recouping some of the €45m (£34.2m) they paid for him.

 

More Stories about Arsenal FC
Arsenal repeat team bonding methods on preseason tour to United States
Arsenal may turn attentions to Juventus midfielder in order to fill gap
Premier League winner agrees to deal with Nice after 17 years in England
More Stories Arsenal FC Leicester City FC Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.