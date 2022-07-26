Manchester United have had a transfer package agreed with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong for the last ten days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is still not progressing, however, due to the fact that the Netherlands international remains unsure about swapping the Nou Camp for Old Trafford.

See Romano’s video below for an update on the De Jong situation, with the Italian reporter stating that he unfortunately can’t give Man Utd fans much more information than he’s already given them, with the former Ajax midfielder still keen to remain with his current club instead of making a move this summer…

De Jong looks ideal for new United manager Erik ten Hag to build his team around, but it’s surely time for the club to push for an alternative instead.

It seems clear the De Jong deal isn’t going anywhere, and there must be other decent options out there who could also do a job for United.

Romano also provided an update on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation at MUFC.