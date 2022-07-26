Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Chelsea’s Timo Werner who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Werner could leave Chelsea during the current window and is being targeted by Juventus. The transfer of the German was already discussed during negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt, whilst the Blues also tried to include the 26-year-old in loan talks with RB Leipzig for Nordi Mukiele stated the transfer journalist.

Thomas Tuchel now seems to be willing to let Werner go after failing to live up to his price tag after Chelsea paid €50m to trigger the release clause of the German’s RB Leipzig contract back in 2020, as reported by Sky Sports.

As the 26-year-old’s future has become clearer, Newcastle have now entered the race, reports Christian Falk.

Eddie Howe has been after a forward all summer and has had no luck securing any of his targets so far. Newcastle have been linked with a host of names but none have the qualities Timo Werner possesses.

This would be an incredible signing for Howe should this interest turn into something concrete. Werner can not only be used as a striker but could also provide an option out wide for the Magpies.

Many Newcastle fans might be sceptical having only seen him at Chelsea but the German just simply didn’t fit Tuchel’s system and style of play. The Germany international was exceptional playing off of a striker at Leipzig and that would be the same at St. James’ Park with Callum Wilson.

Werner scored 93 goals and assisted 40 during his 158 games for Leipzig, which is a true reflection of the talent this man possesses.