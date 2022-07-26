After several quieter years, the recruitment of young players from over the Irish Sea has picked up again. Deals for Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu are a sign that development is picking up in the Republic of Ireland, while West Ham have been shopping north of the border recently bringing in Callum Marshall to the club from Linfield.

According to Ex WHUEmployee, as per This Is Futbol, one of his former teammates is keen to join him in London. Marshall, 17, joined West Ham in January on a scholarship and Joshua Briggs, is now keen on a move too. The 15-year-old central defender is one of the better prospects in the Northern Irish system and is currently on trial with the Hammers.

Briggs stands out for his physical attributes and is capable on the ball too. As West Ham continue to look to improve the first team, there is plenty of evidence they are hunting for the next Declan Rice in order to keep up their tradition of developing players.