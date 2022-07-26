Paul Pogba’s Juventus return off to the worst possible start

Paul Pogba could be sidelined for the next two months after tearing his meniscus during pre-season.

During a training session in Los Angeles, Pogba had to withdraw early with slight pain in his right knee and a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Frenchman will require surgery after a meniscus injury was identified.

It is suggested that the midfielder could be sidelined for the next two months, potentially ruling him out of Juventus’ next three friendlies against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, opening matches in Serie A, and two rounds of games in the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

This is the worst possible start for Pogba on his return to Juve as the World Cup winner would have been hoping to hit the ground running in Turin and bring some momentum to his career.

The 29-year-old endured an injury-hit campaign for Manchester United in 2021-22, missing several months due to hamstring and calf issues, and although this knee injury is just unfortunate, the Frenchman can’t seem to escape the sidelines.

Pogba could return to action in late September or early October if everything goes to plan, which everyone hopes it does for the midfielder’s sake, as his luck is very much out at present.