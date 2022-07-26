Premier League clubs set to watch 6’5 striker at Anfield this weekend

Newcastle United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are plotting moves for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque.

The French club’s president Marc Keller has given the green light to sell the player to interested parties this summer and a move to the Premier League is likely, reports Football Insider.

Newcastle, Leicester and Crystal Palace are all keen to bolster their attacking options before the close of the transfer window and they are aware that Ajorque is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Strasbourg will play Liverpool in a friendly at Anfield on Sunday and the English clubs are set to send scouts to watch him in action against the Reds, as they weigh up whether to make a move or not.

Ajorque had a good season in France last time around, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games for Strasbourg. The striker stands at 6ft 5in and is a big threat in and around the box.

The 28-year-old has been at the French club since 2018 but has two years left on his contract at Strasbourg, which is one of the reasons Strasbourg are open to selling.

England looks like Ajorque’s next destination but whether any of the clubs make a move will be seen after this weekend’s match between Liverpool and Strasbourg.