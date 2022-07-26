Premier League winner agrees to deal with Nice after 17 years in England

Leicester City are now six years removed from their iconic Premier League triumph and they may be about to lose another of their icons from that season.

Three players remain part of the team from their victory, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, but the latter may be on his way out of the club. According to GFFN, Schmeichel has agreed to a move away from Leicester, joining Ligue 1. OGC Nice would be his destination, where he will join an ambitious project aiming to mix it with Marseille and even Paris Saint-Germain in the coming years. The deal is contingent on Leicester finding a replacement.

Breaking | Kasper Schmeichel has agreed to join Nice and his move is subject to Leicester finding a replacement, according to L'Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 26, 2022

Schmeichel has played his whole career in England since coming through the ranks at Manchester City in 2005 and losing him would be losing part of the furniture in the Premier League, as well as a Leicester icon. At the age of 35, it is no wonder that the Danish number one is keen to try something different though and an ambitious club with European football in the South of France is an attractive offer.