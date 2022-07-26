Sir Alex Ferguson arrives at Man United’s training ground as Ronaldo returns for talks

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United this morning after announcing his desire to leave the club during the current transfer window.

The Portugal international has a year left on his Man United contract but it has been widely reported that he wishes to play Champions League football next season and therefore, leave the Manchester club.

The 37-year-old missed the entirety of United’s pre-season tour and has returned to Manchester this morning for the first time for talks, alongside his agent Jorge Mendes.

Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also seen arriving at Carrington but it is understood he is there for a regular board meeting with chief executive Richard Arnold, reports Sky Sports, but many will be a bit sceptical about those claims.

? Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes are having showdown talks with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United’s training ground. [via @CityAlani]. pic.twitter.com/FMhjxPKxZH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2022

This will be the first time Erik ten Hag will get to speak to Ronaldo since taking over as Man United manager and will likely try to convince the Portugal international to stay for another season.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on where Ronaldo stands with Man United at present.

“As reported last night, Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United. Not much has changed – he still wants to leave and his agent Jorge Mendes is still working to find a solution, but Erik ten Hag wants to keep him.” Romano explained.

“For the moment I don’t think United even have an asking price in their minds with Ronaldo. They are just focused on planning with him because Erik ten Hag is really convinced that he would be fundamental to the project.

“As for Ronaldo, he would still like a new experience, but nobody in this affair makes it a question of money. Mendes has even made it clear to clubs that Ronaldo would accept a pay cut to join.

“Unfortunately, making predictions is difficult when not even Cristiano himself knows what will happen; I am sure of one thing, that Jorge Mendes will try to find a solution in the coming weeks, unless Ten Hag will change Cristiano’s mind.”

Today’s meeting will be the Man United manager’s first chance to do exactly that but whether he will be successful only time will tell, even if he is not, there are no clubs interested in the 37-year-old at present so the superstar could be stuck.