Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Timo Werner should’ve chosen Liverpool transfer over Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Timo Werner’s future, and also gave his take on the Germany international’s decision to join Chelsea over Liverpool back in the summer of 2020.

Werner has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously looking like such an exciting talent in his time with former club RB Leipzig, and it could be that he’ll be on his way out of west London in the weeks to come.

Romano says Werner could leave Chelsea on loan, with Juventus one option for him, and a return to Leipzig also a possibility.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano also offered his analysis on why it went wrong for Werner at Chelsea and why he could’ve done better if he’d moved to Liverpool instead.

“Chelsea have twice tried to use Timo Werner in potential swap deals this summer … Werner may remain an option on RB Leipzig’s list for a loan move despite the talks collapsing quickly for Nordi Mukiele, his old club remains interested in him,” Romano explained.

“Juventus had discussed Werner in the negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt and he remains a player appreciated by Massimiliano Allegri.

“In my opinion, Werner is a high-level player but he needs a different style of play to shine: because of this, I feel a move to Liverpool instead could have helped him fulfil his potential.

“Unfortunately, Chelsea were quicker at the time, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to the player, but no direct talks between the Reds and RB Leipzig.”

There seems little doubt that Werner looks more like a Jurgen Klopp player than one who would shine under either Thomas Tuchel or Frank Lampard – the two managers he’s played under at Chelsea.

We’ll never know for sure how different things could have been, but it will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old can at least revive his career with a move away this summer.