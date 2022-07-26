West Ham performed a U-turn on their interest in Filip Kostic states journalist Dean Jones.

The Hammers weren’t actually planning on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt star but the 29-year-old has now become David Moyes’ top target.

When asked about all the rumours linking Kostic with a move to the London Stadium this summer, Jones told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, the momentum around it has definitely built.

“And it’s been quite a strange one because I was told that David Moyes wanted a more defensive-minded player in that position.

“Kostic didn’t really seem to be somebody they were going to move forward to and, suddenly, there’s been a U-turn on it and it’s really moved forward.”

West Ham boss David Moyes is currently pushing hard to sign Filip Kostic from Frankfurt and is reportedly the Irons coach’s top target states Football Insider.

Despite talks stalling, Moyes re-opened them on Monday and had a chat with the Serbian in an attempt to persuade him to make the move to the Premier League. The 29-year-old is an outstanding talent and along with Gianluca Scamacca, would take the London club up under level, should they sign the wing-back.