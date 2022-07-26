Exclusive: When Gianluca Scamacca will be announced by West Ham and what transfers could be next

Gianluca Scamacca will sign his contract to become a West Ham player today, says Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Hammers are closing in on the Italy international, who is set to have a medical with the club, with an announcement to follow soon afterwards.

It’s an exciting move for David Moyes, who is finally landing the prolific striker he needs in his squad, and Romano has updates on other potential West Ham targets as well.

The reporter states that West Ham’s move for Scamacca has come as talks over Armando Broja broke down, while the likes of Amadou Onana could be targeted by the east Londoners next.

“Gianluca Scamacca will undergo medical tests and sign as new West Ham player today, then an official statement will follow soon,” Romano explained.

“Another target up front was Armando Broja, but is a deal off for West Ham as things stand, as Chelsea have not accepted the £30m proposal.

“I believe that West Ham’s priority now is to focus on Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Filip Kostic and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, but also other possible targets.”

This has the potential to be a very exciting summer for West Ham, who have made great strides in Moyes’ second spell in charge of the club.

Scamacca looks a particularly promising purchase after his prolific form with Sassuolo in Serie A, and that fresh goal threat could really take WHUFC to the next level as it’s really the only thing they’ve lacked in the last couple of years.