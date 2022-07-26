Yaya Toure to be given coaching role at Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester City icon Yaya Toure is set to take up his third coaching role with Tottenham Hotspur, as per the BBC.

The great Ivorian begun his coaching career in Ukraine last year with Olimpia Donetsk last year, before moving to FC Akhmat in Russia three months later – both were assistant roles. Toure is now set to become part of the youth set-up at Tottenham after he completed his UEFA A Coaching Licence, which Spurs helped him to gain.

Yaya Toure completed his coaching badges aided by Tottenham and is only missing his UEFA Pro Licence.

Toure certainly has plenty of experience to draw upon in order to instruct the talent within the Tottenham academy. Part of Pep Guardiola’s side on two occasions at Manchester City, he also worked under greats like Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini beforehand. Since leaving City, he moved first to Greece to join Olympiakos, before the final step of his career in China, which ended in 2020.

If Toure was also to come through the system at Tottenham and development into a Premier League manager, he would help to address the concerning lack of black managers. Currently only Patrick Viera represents the BAME community in the Premier League.

 

