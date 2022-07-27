Liverpool monitoring the progress of young La Liga star

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the progress of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

That’s according to Spanish publication AS, which states that the Reds already see potential in the 20-year-old winger, as Jurgen Klopp continues to plan his rebuild for the upcoming seasons.

Williams enjoyed a breakthrough season last time around, making 41 appearances for Athletic Club during the last campaign. The winger was mostly used as a substitute but still managed to grab himself three goals. As a result, the Spaniard was called up to the U21 national team and could have a big future ahead of him in England, as his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Klopp has already begun the process of refreshing his squad and has brought in a number of talented young stars over the last few years, such as Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsey, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez.

If Liverpool are interested in Williams the timing of a potential deal could work out perfectly. As mentioned earlier, the right-winger’s contract expires in 2024, one year before Mohamed Salah’s new deal comes to an end. Klopp could bring in the Spanish international and allow him a season to settle before taking over from the Egyptian the year after.

This is all hypothetical, of course, as time will only tell if Klopp is seriously interested in the young La Liga star.