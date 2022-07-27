Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides insight into Aaron Ramsey transfer situation after Juventus exit

Fabrizio Romano has given his exclusive insight into Aaron Ramsey’s situation after Juventus decided to terminate his contract.

The Wales international is a free agent after a difficult spell in Turin, and it’s not yet clear what the future holds for him after being allowed to leave Juve.

Romano admits it’s currently pretty quiet in terms of interest from Premier League clubs, and explained that he felt Ramsey’s fitness issues were a key factor in him failing to ever live up to his true potential at Juventus.

Prior to that, Ramsey was a star player for Arsenal for many years, and he also had a decent loan spell at Rangers last season.

Now, however, it’s not clear which clubs will take a gamble on the injury-prone 31-year-old, whose best years look to be behind him.

“There are no advanced negotiations for Ramsey yet. I expect it will take time to discover his next club – even in the Premier League the situation is quiet,” Romano said.

“I think he’s a top player and was quite unlucky in Italy, because he had many physical problems and never had the opportunity to play continuously like he did at Arsenal. This contributed to slowing down his adventure at Juventus.”

It would be great to see Ramsey getting back to his best again, and it seems worth keeping an eye on his situation in the weeks ahead as there’ll surely be an English club tempted to give him a chance.