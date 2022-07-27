AC Milan close in on Leeds target after latest development

AC Milan are now very close to securing the signature of Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere. 

The Serie A champions have been negotiating with the Belgian side for a while and have eventually made a breakthrough after Brugge backed down from their initial demands.

Calciomercato are now reporting that the 21-year-old is very close to securing a move to Milan as the Rossoneri have increased their offer for the Belgian to €32m plus bonuses of €3m for the player. Initially, Club Brugge wanted a fixed fee of €35m for the forward but they are now willing to back down from that demand and accept the Serie A side’s new offer.

Charles De Ketelaere close to AC Milan
Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that negotiations between the two clubs would be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to reach a full agreement, which now seems to have been achieved.

De Ketelaere is a top target for the Milan side, who was also wanted by Leeds United. The Premier League side bid for the forward two weeks ago, reported Fabrizio Romano, which was said to be more than €35m with add-ons but it looks like Milan have won the race, as many expected.

