Goal of the year? Man United’s Alessia Russo scores outrageous nutmeg goal as England reach Euro 2022 final

Alessia Russo scored with an outrageously cheeky back-heel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper as England booked their place in the final of Euro 2022.

Watch below as the Manchester United forward showed incredible improvisation to flick in this wonderful goal in front of a buoyant Bramall Lane crowd…

No, it wasn't a dream ? England are in the #WEURO2022 final and yes, Alessia Russo actually pulled this off ? #BBCEuros #BBCFootball #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/BGXSGeBS4q — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 27, 2022

England were already pretty comfortable at this point after going 2-0 up against Sweden in this semi-final clash, but this superb goal really added some gloss to the evening as the Lionesses confirmed their place in this year’s final.

The back-heel is almost reminiscent of a famous goal by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry against Charlton Athletic in 2004, while we’ve also seen Luis Suarez and Sadio Mane score similar efforts in recent times.

Still, it’s certainly not often you see a goal this good, so hats off to Russo for having the imagination and the ability to pull it off after her initial effort was saved.

Germany and France play in the other semi-final tonight as England wait to see who their opponents will be in the final.