Barcelona let intentions be known with regards to Chelsea star

Barcelona have confirmed to Cesar Azpilicueta their intention to negotiate with Chelsea in order to sign the Blues captain.

The Catalan side have been linked with a move for the Spaniard all summer but no full agreement as been agreed between the two clubs yet, reports Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would love to keep his captain but Barcelona will be looking to disrupt the German’s plans again.

Barcelona have confirmed again to César Azpilicueta their intention to negotiate again with Chelsea in order to sign him. ?? #FCB No full agreement between clubs yet, as Tuchel would love to keep Azpi but Barcelona will be on it again, after completing Koundé deal. pic.twitter.com/YhXEXhjQTd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022

The Premier League side have battled it out with the La Liga giants for many stars this summer and it has become somewhat of a war between the clubs, especially among some fans on social media platforms, due to the way the transfers played out.

Barcelona hijacked Chelsea’s move for Raphinha but the Brazilian always had his heart set on a move to the Blaugrana club. The biggest was the Blues’ move for centre-back Jules Kounde, which was further down the road before Barca stepped in and hijacked that move as well.

Many fans suspect that Chelsea won’t do business with Barcelona after the way the two sagas played out, but that will be known soon, when the Catalan side make their official move for the Blues captain.