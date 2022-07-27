Barcelona’s new signing Raphinha has confirmed that a heroic figure at Leeds United helped him with his move to the Nou Camp this summer.

The Brazil international was also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, but is now on the books at Barca, who always seemed to be his preferred option.

Discussing the move to Barcelona, Raphinha told Mundo Deportivo that he couldn’t have done it without the help of former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“He’s a coach who helped me a lot from the first moment I arrived at Leeds. He always demands more, always demands maximum performance,” Raphinha said.

“He helped me get to the national team and helped me get to Barça. If it wasn’t for his teachings, as a group or individually, I probably wouldn’t be here.

“In addition to having a style of play that is always respectful of the ball, he seeks maximum performance in training and in games.

“He was an important person for me and for my career, I will always carry him with me.”